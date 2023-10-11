We Are China

In pics: autumn harvest in full swing across China

Xinhua) 08:31, October 11, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2023 shows a farmer harvesting peanuts in Lizhuang Township, Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2023 shows farmers picking chrysanthemum flowers at a planting base in Jiazhuang Village, Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2023 shows a farmer airing harvested corns in Dagaozhuang Village, Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

