In pics: autumn harvest across China

Xinhua) 08:53, October 13, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows a villager picking water caltrops in Donglin Town of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A villager picks water caltrops in Donglin Town of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows a farmer operating a harvester to harvest rice in Zipeng Town of Feixi County, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows a farmer operating a harvester to harvest sorghum in Mingchuan Town of Feixi County, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Xu Yong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows a farmer drying glutinous rice in Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Luo Jinglai/Xinhua)

Farmers dry corns in Wenshan City of Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 12, 2023. (Photo by Xiong Pingxiang/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows a farmer drying grains in Xianju County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows a farmer operating an agricultural machine to dry corns in Qingduo Village of Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)

