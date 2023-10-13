In pics: autumn harvest across China
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows a villager picking water caltrops in Donglin Town of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A villager picks water caltrops in Donglin Town of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows a farmer operating a harvester to harvest rice in Zipeng Town of Feixi County, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows a farmer operating a harvester to harvest sorghum in Mingchuan Town of Feixi County, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Xu Yong/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows a farmer drying glutinous rice in Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Luo Jinglai/Xinhua)
Farmers dry corns in Wenshan City of Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 12, 2023. (Photo by Xiong Pingxiang/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows a farmer drying grains in Xianju County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2023 shows a farmer operating an agricultural machine to dry corns in Qingduo Village of Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.