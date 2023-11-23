We Are China

Farmers busy with farm work across China

Xinhua) 14:44, November 23, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 22, 2023 shows farmers laying the mulch film on the field in Lizhuang village of Chang'an township, Gaocheng District of Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 22, 2023 shows a villager transporting oranges in Langdong village of Meihua township, Daoxian County of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 22, 2023 shows farmers transporting seedlings at a seedling base in Yongfeng County, Ji'an City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo by Liu Haojun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 22, 2023 shows farmers harvesting the celery in Sanzhao township of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhang Chi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 22, 2023 shows villagers harvesting white radishes in Sanyuanguan village of Pingtou township, Peng'an County in Nanchong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Liu Yonghong/Xinhua)

A villager collects mandarin oranges in Maocaozhai village of Xiaozhaiba township, Xifeng County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest carrots in Renze District of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo by Song Jie/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 22, 2023 shows volunteers helping villagers to harvest vegetables in Jinhuo village of Qianyuan township, Deqing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Ni Lifang/Xinhua)

Villagers plant the ginseng in Yaozhai village of Cengong County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

A farmer collects mandarin oranges in Taoyuan village of Jing'an County, Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo by Xu Zhongting)

Strawberries are seen as a villager works in a greenhouse in Liutun village of Yong 'an township, Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

A farmer harvests mushrooms in a greenhouse in Lingshan village of Tongjing township, Yinan County in Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)

A villager collects mandarin oranges in Chencun village of Luochang township, Gaoxian County of Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo by Zhuang Ge'er)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 22, 2023 shows farmers working in a tea plantation in Jiandong village of Maoping township, Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest white radishes in Difang township of Pingyi County, Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 22,2023. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)

A farmer collects Chinese yam in Jindian township of Neiqiu County, Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo by Liu Jidong/Xinhua)

Villagers harvest Chinese yam in Huangzhuang township of Wenxian County, Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 22, 2023 shows villagers harvesting white radishes in Xin'er village of Tancheng County, Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

Villagers plant green onion sprouts in Sunjia village, Qingzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo by Wang Jilin/ Xinhua)

A villager collects pomelos in Liangfeng village of Zhongping township, Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 22, 2023 shows farmers harvesting vegetable in Shiqiaotou township of Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Liu Zhenqing/Xinhua)

Farmers plant wheat in a planting base in Shili township of Guangshan County, Xinyang City, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo by Xie Wanbai/Xinhua)

Villagers take care of strawberries in a greenhouse in Beibaidao village of Jiangwucheng township, Cixian County of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 22,2023. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)

