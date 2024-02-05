Farm work in full swing as China marks "Lichun"

Xinhua) 10:26, February 05, 2024

A villager ploughs the field in Yicheng Town of Zhangshu City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Sunday marks "Lichun", meaning the beginning of spring, the first solar term in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)

Villagers pick tomatoes in a field in Chahe Town of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Sunday marks "Lichun", meaning the beginning of spring, the first solar term in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar. (Photo by Li Xiuqing/Xinhua)

A farmer works in a field in Qingtang Town of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Sunday marks "Lichun", meaning the beginning of spring, the first solar term in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar. (Photo by Zhou Fenglian/Xinhua)

Villagers work in a field in Guandong Town of Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Sunday marks "Lichun", meaning the beginning of spring, the first solar term in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar. (Photo by Lu Zhongnan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows villagers working in a field in Mangtouzhai Village of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Sunday marks "Lichun", meaning the beginning of spring, the first solar term in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

A man drives a tractor in a field in Yuanshi Town of Linshui County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Sunday marks "Lichun", meaning the beginning of spring, the first solar term in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar. (Photo by Zhang Qifu/Xinhua)

Villagers work in a strawberry field in Changxin Village of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Sunday marks "Lichun", meaning the beginning of spring, the first solar term in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar. (Photo by Zhang Chi/Xinhua)

A villager works in field in Matang Town of Wenshan, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 4, 2024. Sunday marks "Lichun", meaning the beginning of spring, the first solar term in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar. (Photo by Xiong Pingxiang/Xinhua)

