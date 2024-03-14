Fertilizer transportation in full swing for spring farming in Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:57, March 14, 2024

A worker carries chemical fertilizer at the freight yard of Zhaodong Station, Daqing depot of China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd., northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 13, 2024. As spring farming activities is about to start in Heilongjiang, a major grain producing province, China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. has established a regular contact mechanism involving local fertilizer dealers, with more than 500,000 tonnes of fertilizer transported since the beginning of 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

