SW China's Guizhou awash in fragrant spring blossoms

People's Daily Online) 15:42, March 20, 2024

Photo shows peach blossoms in Yongle township, Nanming district, Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

A breathtaking spectacle unfolded as peach and plum blossoms reached full bloom across orchards covering roughly 10,000 mu (666.67 hectares) in Yongle township, Nanming district, Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on March 17.

Photo shows peach blossoms in Yongle township, Nanming district, Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Photo shows peach blossoms in Yongle township, Nanming district, Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Photo shows plum blossoms in Yongle township, Nanming district, Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Photo shows a bee flying amidst plum blossoms in Yongle township, Nanming district, Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

