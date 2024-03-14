We Are China

Breathtaking spring scenery across China

Ecns.cn) 15:07, March 14, 2024

Blossoming peach trees bring spring back to Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

Magnolia flowers blossom along the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Spring scenery in Mochou Lake Park, a classical garden in regions south of the Yangtze River, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

