Breathtaking spring scenery across China
Blossoming peach trees bring spring back to Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
Blossoming peach trees bring spring back to Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
Magnolia flowers blossom along the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Magnolia flowers blossom along the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Spring scenery in Mochou Lake Park, a classical garden in regions south of the Yangtze River, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Spring scenery in Mochou Lake Park, a classical garden in regions south of the Yangtze River, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Spring scenery in Mochou Lake Park, a classical garden in regions south of the Yangtze River, in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 13, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.