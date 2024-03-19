We Are China

Long-table banquet attracts tourists to Weishan, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:32, March 19, 2024

The 11th China Dali Weishan Snack Festival kicked off in Weishan county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on March 16.

Tourists participate in a long-table banquet in Weishan county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Xu Qian)

During the festival, 50 exhibitors from 14 provinces and four municipalities gather in Weishan to showcase nearly 1,000 types of snacks.

Local residents of Weishan, dressed in ethnic attire, greet tourists. (People's Daily Online/Xu Qian)

On March 16, a long-table banquet was held along a street in Weishan. A total of 169 tables were arranged in a row, creating a beautiful sight resembling a blooming flower. Tourists from various places came together to enjoy the feast.

A long-table banquet is held along a street in Weishan county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Xu Qian)

Tourists buy snacks during the 11th China Dali Weishan Snack Festival in Weishan county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Xu Qian)

The festival will feature various activities, including a wellness feast, a singing competition, and a musical festival. The festival will run until March 24.

