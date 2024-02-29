Home>>
Snow, flowers form romantic contrast in early spring in Dali, SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 09:19, February 29, 2024
Rapeseed flowers are in full bloom by the shores of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Wang Xuguang)
In early February, the contrasting beauty of Cangshan Mountain and Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province is a sight to behold. While the mountain's peak is still blanketed in snow, the fields by the lake are bursting with vibrant rapeseed flowers. This unique blend of winter and spring has attracted throngs of tourists.
Photos
