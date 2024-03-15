Blooming rapeseed flowers draw visitors to SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 15:03, March 15, 2024

Photo shows a view of rapeseed flower fields in Suiyang county, Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Li Qianyong)

Rapeseed flowers covering an area of 200,000 mu (about 13,333 hectares) recently came into full bloom in Suiyang county, Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Waves of golden and colorful rapeseed blossoms rise and fall in the spring breeze, filling the air with a refreshing floral aroma. Like pastoral paintings of a sea of flowers, azure sky, lucid water and clean villages, the appealing scenes attract throngs of visitors looking to take in the spring vibe.

Over recent years, the county, through leveraging its outstanding natural resources and locality, has strived to combine rapeseed planting with other business forms, such as rural tourism. It has developed a type of economy featuring flower sightseeing, study tours, leisure and entertainment, and agriculture, increasing farmers’ incomes and revitalizing the countryside.

