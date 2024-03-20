Beijing to further promote high-quality development

Xinhua) 08:50, March 20, 2024

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Municipality will continue to leverage its strategic role as the national capital and speed up high-quality development, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Over the years, Beijing has made substantial progress on technological innovation, improving the business environment and urban governance, among other areas, said the city's mayor Yin Yong at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office.

Adhering to its general development plan, efforts will be made to relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the national capital, and support the building of Xiong'an New Area, while advancing the high-quality development of the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center.

Steps will be taken to strengthen the metropolis' role as an international center for innovation in science and technology, and advance green and low-carbon development by optimizing the energy structure and scaling up the green electricity supply to 25 percent of the city's total.

Beijing will also accelerate the construction of the Integrated National Demonstration Zone for Opening up the Services Sector and the China (Beijing) Pilot Free Trade Zone, and will roll out more preferential policies for enterprises.

More will be done to ensure and improve people's well-being, Yin said, adding that the city will step up transportation management, aiming to increase the proportion of green transport in its central districts to 75 percent.

