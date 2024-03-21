Behind the scenes of police dog training in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 11:26, March 21, 2024

Police dogs play an indispensable role in detecting and locating drugs, but their effectiveness hinges on rigorous training.

Yingkong, a sniffer dog, started off small and timid. However, with training from his instructor, Jiang Dingzhong, he grew stronger and more agile. Jiang utilized various scented items to enhance the dog's sense of smell. In less than six months, Yingkong aided in inspecting numerous vehicles and luggage and took part in multiple patrol and checkpoint missions.

During a police dog training assessment, Yingkong accomplished a remarkable feat by detecting suspicious items in less than 15 seconds within an area of nearly 200 square meters. This outstanding performance earned Yingkong the prestigious honor of being recognized as a national meritorious dog in China.

Yingkong is trained by his instructor. (Photo courtesy of Yunnan General Station of Exit-Entry Frontier Inspection)

Yunna is a gifted sniffer dog with an exceptional sense of smell. With heightened sensitivity, Yunna can detect drugs concealed in vehicles and bushes. During a patrol mission, Yunna aided the police in locating a significant quantity of methamphetamine, marking her first successful operation.

Police dog Yunna assists the police in conducting a border patrol. (Photo courtesy of Yunnan General Station of Exit-Entry Frontier Inspection)

Police dog Yunsheng is trained by his instructor. (Photo courtesy of Yunnan General Station of Exit-Entry Frontier Inspection)

Yunsheng, on the other hand, initially proved to be a challenging police dog during training, exhibiting mischievous and rebellious behavior such as chasing and biting chickens, and ignoring commands by police officers.

Instructor Hu Lili faced a significant challenge in handling Yunsheng. However, through training, Hu established a good rapport with Yunsheng and transformed him into an exceptional police dog.

The instructor checks Yunsheng's wound. (Photo courtesy of Yunnan General Station of Exit-Entry Frontier Inspection)

Over 300 police dogs, including Malinois, Kunming dogs, German Shepherds, Springer Spaniels, and Labradors, are stationed along the Yunnan border. They assist in various law enforcement duties such as drug and explosive searches, patrol and guard duties, apprehending and tracking suspects, and emergency response operations.

In 2023, the police dogs assisted in over 30 drug-related cases, leading to the confiscation of more than 300 kilograms of drugs. They also assisted in six firearms and explosives cases, resulting in the seizure of over 500 related items. Additionally, they played a crucial role in locating and rescuing 11 missing persons.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)