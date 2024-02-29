Home>>
Moment of paws: Retired police dog salutes flag-raising ceremony on TV
(People's Daily App) 15:20, February 29, 2024
A retired police dog in Shandong Province showed its spirit for service by offering a salute upon viewing a short video of a flag-raising ceremony playing on a living room TV. The dog patiently awaited the cue from the honor guard in the video and answered with a flawless salute.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Police help 4 more abducted children return home
- Chinese railway police launch law enforcement campaign
- China's police chief urges improving conduct, upholding integrity
- Pet groomer creates lifelike dog
- Chinese police seize 25.9 tonnes of drugs in 2023
- China's anti-smuggling police investigate nearly 5,000 offenses, criminal cases in 2023
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.