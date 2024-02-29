Moment of paws: Retired police dog salutes flag-raising ceremony on TV

(People's Daily App) 15:20, February 29, 2024

A retired police dog in Shandong Province showed its spirit for service by offering a salute upon viewing a short video of a flag-raising ceremony playing on a living room TV. The dog patiently awaited the cue from the honor guard in the video and answered with a flawless salute.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)