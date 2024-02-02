Police help 4 more abducted children return home

Xinhua) 10:52, February 02, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Four abducted children who were found recently by police in Hubei and Guangdong provinces reunited with their families on Thursday, said the Ministry of Public Security.

The four are among the 11 children that were abducted by suspects, including Wang Haowen, in Hubei between 2002 and 2003. Wang was sentenced to death by a court in the first instance, and the case is currently being tried in the second instance.

An official from the ministry said the number of cases involving the abducting or robbing of children in China has declined to less than 10 annually, with all the cases resolved within a short period.

Public security authorities will continue to work hard on such cases, and they will not give up on finding every single suspect and every single missing child, said the official.

