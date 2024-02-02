Police help 4 more abducted children return home
BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Four abducted children who were found recently by police in Hubei and Guangdong provinces reunited with their families on Thursday, said the Ministry of Public Security.
The four are among the 11 children that were abducted by suspects, including Wang Haowen, in Hubei between 2002 and 2003. Wang was sentenced to death by a court in the first instance, and the case is currently being tried in the second instance.
An official from the ministry said the number of cases involving the abducting or robbing of children in China has declined to less than 10 annually, with all the cases resolved within a short period.
Public security authorities will continue to work hard on such cases, and they will not give up on finding every single suspect and every single missing child, said the official.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese police seize 25.9 tonnes of drugs in 2023
- Chinese railway police launch law enforcement campaign
- China's anti-smuggling police investigate nearly 5,000 offenses, criminal cases in 2023
- Witness the dazzling skills of the Nanjing Traffic Police
- Traffic police sound sirens to help clear way for fire truck
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.