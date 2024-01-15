Home>>
Traffic police sound sirens to help clear way for fire truck
16:35, January 15, 2024
Traffic police sounded sirens to help clear the way when a fire truck heading to a rescue encountered a traffic jam on Tuesday in Jincheng, Shanxi Province. The warm assistance saved valuable time for the rescue.
(Produced by Li Siyao, Zhu Yingqi and Pan Peiqiao)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
