Traffic police sound sirens to help clear way for fire truck

(People's Daily App) 16:35, January 15, 2024

Traffic police sounded sirens to help clear the way when a fire truck heading to a rescue encountered a traffic jam on Tuesday in Jincheng, Shanxi Province. The warm assistance saved valuable time for the rescue.

