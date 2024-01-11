Accessible tech-empowered police more capable of serving their communities

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- On the night of Nov. 24, a man stole a 100-gram gold necklace from a jewelry store in downtown Tianjin in north China. In less than two hours, the suspect was captured while trying to sell the necklace.

To a large extent, experts believe the swift response to the case can be attributed to the digital investigation centers established by local police at municipal and district levels.

Powered by big data, the centers have connected the region's smallest law enforcement units. With a simple click, the police force at any level could form a group to coordinate any task management.

This is one of many reforms adopted by the Chinese police in recent years to adapt to the country's ongoing social transformation.

Experts believe that the pattern of crime has undergone profound changes amid social transformation. The number of conventional crimes has declined year by year, crimes involving the internet and new forms of business are on the rise, and extremely violent crimes committed by individuals are reported from time to time.

Chinese police acknowledged the need for reform to overcome institutional impediments and establish a modern police system that meets the needs of the times while emphasizing real-combat capabilities. Their solution is specialized police teams, revamped operational mechanisms, and big-data empowerment.

In April 2022, the police in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, received a report of an investment and wealth management fraud.

A three-tiered integrated operation contingency plan was activated immediately. The provincial investigation center led and administered eight county and district investigation teams.

They dug out a plethora of criminal dens and suspects hiding across the border. Through international police cooperation, they arrested 366 criminal suspects.

So far, the province has built one provincial investigation center, 11 such centers at the city level, and 103 at the county level.

These centers have transitioned from passive investigation to proactive study and assessment, breaking barriers between departments to pool resources, said Chen Deliang, head criminal investigator with the province's public security department.

In Tianjin, the criminal case clearance rate rose by 7.7 percent in 2023. Robberies and forced seizures were all solved, and more than 7,900 telecom fraud cases were resolved, an increase of 52.8 percent year-on-year. The average solution time was reduced by 40 percent.

SERVING THE COMMUNITY

More efforts have been made in recent years to enable police officers to serve the communities better. In Zengcheng district of south China's Guangzhou, police officers have been issued two job lists to define their duties and responsibilities.

As a result, over 300 community police officers are no longer required to perform tasks beyond their scope of duties; instead, they can focus on serving their communities, with more time to connect with residents and respond to their needs.

Cai Xuxiong, a police officer in Zengcheng, begins his daily job by visiting the communities under his supervision. He would inquire about the health of elderly residents, remind residents to seek permission from power suppliers before making adjustments to power lines, or warn people against fraud.

According to a Ministry of Public Security (MPS) three-year action plan until 2025, police stations have been urged to carry out proactive and preventative policing as well as shift their focus to preventing and controlling the source of crime, among other grassroots activities.

In Beijing, police officers work 24/7 shifts at a booth set up by the Haidian Police Station, ready to provide immediate assistance to residents living in the neighborhood.

Police officers are now working closely with security guards and volunteers to guarantee the safety of the communities, said Zhang Peng, head of the Haidian Police Station.

BETTER SERVICE

Thanks to an all-in-one window at a police station in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, a local surnamed Li was able to complete her residence migration and passport renewal in 20 minutes.

"To handle these two businesses in the past required going to the departments of household administration and exit and entry administration separately. It's very convenient now that we can have them done at one police station," she said.

For Chinese police, the rule of law is the best possible business environment and a crucial guarantee for people's safety.

To meet people's aspirations for a better life and ensure high-quality development, the MPS rolled out an array of measures to improve its services in August 2023, including streamlining services and cross-provincial handling of business.

So far, 29 provincial-level regions have implemented cross-provincial migration for all types of household registration.

The ultimate purpose of any people-oriented public security reforms is to bring the hearts of people and police closer.

At a police station in Beijing's Xicheng District, a father was encouraged to take a photo with his newborn son after a successful household registration. A special zone has been reserved for new parents to capture the meaningful moment.

"Through a smile and warm words, we try to bring the people closer to us and make public security work take root in their hearts," said Wang Meng, head of the police station.

