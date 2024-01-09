Home>>
253 Chinese police officers die on duty in 2023
(Xinhua) 15:00, January 09, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- In 2023, 253 police officers died in the line of duty in China, the Ministry of Public Security said on Tuesday.
The ministry told a press conference that 164 auxiliary police officers died at their posts during the year.
In addition, 4,565 police officers and 3,311 auxiliary police officers suffered injuries while performing their duties.
China will mark its fourth national police day on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Police open week event initiated in Nanjing
- China releases first national security-themed comic series adapted from real-life espionage cases
- Police crack over 6,500 criminal cases in Yangtze River protection campaign
- Chinese police offer rewards in search for 10 drug suspects in Myanmar
- Chinese police solve 467,000 economic crime cases since 2018
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.