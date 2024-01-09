We Are China

253 Chinese police officers die on duty in 2023

Xinhua) 15:00, January 09, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- In 2023, 253 police officers died in the line of duty in China, the Ministry of Public Security said on Tuesday.

The ministry told a press conference that 164 auxiliary police officers died at their posts during the year.

In addition, 4,565 police officers and 3,311 auxiliary police officers suffered injuries while performing their duties.

China will mark its fourth national police day on Wednesday.

