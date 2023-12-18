Chinese police solve 467,000 economic crime cases since 2018

Xinhua) 13:48, December 18, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Since 2018, Chinese police have cracked 467,000 economic crime cases and recovered more than 280 billion yuan (around 39.5 billion U.S. dollars) in direct economic losses, China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) announced Monday.

The police have also arrested more than 5,000 fugitives suspected of economic crimes from over 100 countries and regions, as well as 14 individuals listed in Interpol Red Notice, according to the MPS.

During a national-level meeting held recently in Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province, police officers have been urged to deepen their understanding of detecting economic offenses in the new era and improve their competence in cracking difficult cases, digital investigation and crime prevention and control.

The ministry has asked police officers to focus on the practical requirements in their battle against criminals, strengthen specialized police teams and improve their expertise in investigation.

Fake currency notes, counterfeit cards, forged invoices, money laundering, and tax, securities and finance cases are crucial areas of focus for the near future, said the ministry, urging police officers to continue enhancing their capabilities to effectively crack down on economic crimes.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)