Chinese police crack 2,430 hacking-related cases

Xinhua) 15:23, November 30, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's public security organs have cracked 2,430 hacking-related cases and apprehended 7,092 criminal suspects since 2022 in a campaign to clean up online environment, the Ministry of Public Security said on Thursday.

Police have launched investigations into hacking-related criminal activities in key areas of people's daily life, such as hacking into hospital registration systems and ticketing systems of railway stations, tourist sites and concerts, as well as infringement on personal information.

Statistics from the public security authorities have shown that the number of hacking-related cases cracked by police has been increasing for three consecutive years, with an average annual growth rate of 27.7 percent.

Hacking-related offenses not only involved invading and damaging computer systems, but also backing illegal activities such as telecom fraud, online gambling and pornography, the ministry said.

