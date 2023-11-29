Home>>
Chinese SWAT team's blockbuster-like, jaw-dropping abseiling demo
(People's Daily App) 16:32, November 29, 2023
During a recent open day at a police camp in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, the Chinese SWAT team showcased an awe-inspiring abseiling demonstration that could easily rival any Hollywood blockbuster.
(Video source: Xinhua)
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
