Chinese SWAT team's blockbuster-like, jaw-dropping abseiling demo

(People's Daily App) 16:32, November 29, 2023

During a recent open day at a police camp in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, the Chinese SWAT team showcased an awe-inspiring abseiling demonstration that could easily rival any Hollywood blockbuster.

(Video source: Xinhua)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Xian Jiangnan)