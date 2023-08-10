Home>>
One good turn earns another
By Chen Shuang, Di Jingyuan and Wang Ruiyuchen (People's Daily App) 15:03, August 10, 2023
On a scorching hot day, two police officers invited two street sanitation workers to rest in their cool office. The officers returned to the room later to find it spotlessly clean.
