Chinese police seize 16.5 tonnes of drugs in first 8 months

Xinhua) 09:55, September 27, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police seized 16.5 tonnes of drugs in the first eight months of this year, marking a year-on-year increase of 24.7 percent, China National Narcotic Control Commission said Tuesday.

The police cracked 26,000 cases involving drug crimes and arrested 39,000 suspects during this period, up 10 percent and 16.4 percent from the same period of 2022, respectively, the commission told a press conference.

China has intensified its crackdown on cross-border drug trafficking, drug manufacturing and distribution, and drug-related offenses such as drug driving, the commission said.

The police and relevant law enforcement authorities have also stepped up efforts to curb the trafficking of new drugs such as nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, and the abuse of narcotic and psychotropic substances, according to the commission.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)