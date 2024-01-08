Police open week event initiated in Nanjing

Xinhua) 11:12, January 08, 2024

People watch as a police drone demonstrates during a police open week event in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 6, 2024. A five-day open week event organized by the Nanjing Municipal Public Security Bureau was initiated Saturday at Nanjing International Expo Center. With various online and offline activities, the open week aims to bring the public closer to the life and work of police officers. China will mark its fourth national police day on Jan. 10 this year. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Traffic police officers demonstrate motorcycle skills during a police open week event in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 6, 2024.

People look on as a robot police dog moves during a police open week event in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 6, 2024.

A young visitor tries the equipment for police divers during a police open week event in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 6, 2024.

People attend a police open week event in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 6, 2024.

People watch a demonstration of a police drone during a police open week event in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 6, 2024.

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 6, 2024 shows people watching a demonstration by traffic police officers during a police open week event in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province.

A young visitor poses with a SWAT member for a photo during a police open week event in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 6, 2024.

A young visitor poses with a traffic police officer for a photo during a police open week event in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 6, 2024.

A young visitor tries a police boat during a police open week event in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 6, 2024.

A visitor tries a laser dazzler during a police open week event in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 6, 2024.

