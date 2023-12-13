China marks 10th National Memorial Day for Nanjing Massacre victims
China holds the national memorial ceremony for the Nanjing Massacre victims at the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Dec. 13 this year marks the 10th National Memorial Day for the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre.
China holds the national memorial ceremony for the Nanjing Massacre victims at the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
China holds the national memorial ceremony for the Nanjing Massacre victims at the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
China's national flag flies at half mast during the national memorial ceremony for the Nanjing Massacre victims at the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu province, Dec 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
China's national flag flies at half mast during the national memorial ceremony for the Nanjing Massacre victims at the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu province, Dec 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Photos
Related Stories
- Japanese civil group calls for remembrance of Nanjing Massacre history
- Innovative river-water air conditioning system powers buildings in east China
- Night economy in Nanjing infuses new vigor into consumption
- Booming culture, tourism inject new vigor into consumption in east China
- Nanjing Museum welcomes 90th anniversary with themed exhibition
- Humboldt penguins visit parks in Nanjing
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.