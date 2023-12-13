China marks 10th National Memorial Day for Nanjing Massacre victims

China holds the national memorial ceremony for the Nanjing Massacre victims at the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Dec. 13 this year marks the 10th National Memorial Day for the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre.

China's national flag flies at half mast during the national memorial ceremony for the Nanjing Massacre victims at the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu province, Dec 13, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

