We Are China

Humboldt penguins visit parks in Nanjing

Ecns.cn) 13:21, November 28, 2023

Two captive-bred penguins from Nanjing Underwater World visit a park to enjoy the colorful winter scenery, drawing visitors in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Two captive-bred penguins from Nanjing Underwater World visit a park to enjoy the colorful winter scenery, drawing visitors in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Two captive-bred penguins from Nanjing Underwater World visit a park to enjoy the colorful winter scenery, drawing visitors in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Two captive-bred penguins from Nanjing Underwater World visit a park to enjoy the colorful winter scenery, drawing visitors in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Two captive-bred penguins from Nanjing Underwater World visit a park to enjoy the colorful winter scenery, drawing visitors in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)