Nanjing Museum welcomes 90th anniversary with themed exhibition

Ecns.cn) 17:15, November 07, 2023

A bonze tiger discovered from mausoleum of Jiangdu Kingdom of the Western Han Dynasty (206 B.C-24 A.D.) at Xuyi County is displayed at Nanjing Museum during a themed exhibition to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its establishment in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

The exhibition reviews the 90-year development of Nanjing Museum, which hosts over 400,000 precious items.

A vase from Hongwu emperor of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1398) is displayed at Nanjing Museum during a themed exhibition to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its establishment in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Cultural relics are displayed at Nanjing Museum during a themed exhibition to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its establishment in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Cultural relics are displayed at Nanjing Museum during a themed exhibition to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its establishment in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Cultural relics are displayed at Nanjing Museum during a themed exhibition to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its establishment in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

A cultural relic is displayed at Nanjing Museum during a themed exhibition to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its establishment in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Cultural relics are displayed at Nanjing Museum during a themed exhibition to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its establishment in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

An exterior view of Nanjing Museum in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

