Nanjing Museum welcomes 90th anniversary with themed exhibition
A bonze tiger discovered from mausoleum of Jiangdu Kingdom of the Western Han Dynasty (206 B.C-24 A.D.) at Xuyi County is displayed at Nanjing Museum during a themed exhibition to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its establishment in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
The exhibition reviews the 90-year development of Nanjing Museum, which hosts over 400,000 precious items.
A vase from Hongwu emperor of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1398) is displayed at Nanjing Museum during a themed exhibition to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its establishment in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Cultural relics are displayed at Nanjing Museum during a themed exhibition to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its establishment in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Cultural relics are displayed at Nanjing Museum during a themed exhibition to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its establishment in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Cultural relics are displayed at Nanjing Museum during a themed exhibition to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its establishment in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
A cultural relic is displayed at Nanjing Museum during a themed exhibition to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its establishment in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Cultural relics are displayed at Nanjing Museum during a themed exhibition to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its establishment in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
An exterior view of Nanjing Museum in east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
