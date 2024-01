China marks fourth national police day

Xinhua) 08:37, January 11, 2024

A flag-raising ceremony is held at the Ministry of Public Security in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2024. China marked its fourth national police day on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

A flag-raising ceremony is held at the Ministry of Public Security in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2024. China marked its fourth national police day on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

A flag-raising ceremony is held at the Ministry of Public Security in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2024. China marked its fourth national police day on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Police officers take part in a flag-raising ceremony at the Ministry of Public Security in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2024. China marked its fourth national police day on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Police officers take part in a flag-raising ceremony at the Ministry of Public Security in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2024. China marked its fourth national police day on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

A flag-raising ceremony is held at the Ministry of Public Security in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2024. China marked its fourth national police day on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Police officers take part in a flag-raising ceremony at the Ministry of Public Security in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2024. China marked its fourth national police day on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)