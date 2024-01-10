Home>>
Border police welcome Chinese People's Police Day
(People's Daily App) 17:14, January 10, 2024
As January 10 marks the fourth Chinese People's Police Day, immigration administration police officers in Tacheng, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Sunday welcomed the festival with a border inspection. They vowed in front of the police flag to safeguard the security and stability of the borderland.
