China honors frontline police officers to boost ethos

Xinhua) 14:59, January 09, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Ahead of the fourth Chinese People's Police Day, China has honored 20 outstanding primary-level frontline police officers.

The Communist Party of China Central Committee's Publicity Department and the Ministry of Public Security released the role models' names and their stories to serve as an inspiration to the country's police force.

The honorees serve in various posts, including those fighting on the frontline against crimes and natural disasters, those dedicated to ensuring security in communities and at major events, and those stationed in border areas of the country.

They have faithfully fulfilled the missions and tasks entrusted to them by the Party and the people in the new era, delivered on their commitment to serving the people and made significant contributions to promoting rapid economic development and long-term social stability, the authorities said.

The Chinese People's Police Day falls on every Jan. 10, corresponding with the country's emergency call number of 110. The establishment of this celebration was approved in 2020 in recognition of the extraordinary work of the country's public security guardians.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)