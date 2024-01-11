Police dog unit carries out training session in C China's Hubei
A trainer and a police dog take part in a training session in Huangshi, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 10, 2024. A police dog unit of the public security bureau in Huangshi of Hubei carried out a training session on Wednesday in order to ensure the safety of the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Trainers play with police dogs during a training session break in Huangshi, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 10, 2024. A police dog unit of the public security bureau in Huangshi of Hubei carried out a training session on Wednesday in order to ensure the safety of the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A trainer interacts with a police dog during a training session break in Huangshi, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 10, 2024. A police dog unit of the public security bureau in Huangshi of Hubei carried out a training session on Wednesday in order to ensure the safety of the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Trainers and a police dog take part in a training session in Huangshi, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 10, 2024. A police dog unit of the public security bureau in Huangshi of Hubei carried out a training session on Wednesday in order to ensure the safety of the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A police dog takes part in a training session in Huangshi, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 10, 2024. A police dog unit of the public security bureau in Huangshi of Hubei carried out a training session on Wednesday in order to ensure the safety of the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Photos
