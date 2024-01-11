Salute Chinese police on People's Police Day

(People's Daily App) 16:34, January 11, 2024

Wednesday marks the fourth Chinese People's Police Day. Two hundred and fifty-three police officers and 164 auxiliary police officers lost their lives in the line of duty in China during the past year, the Ministry of Public Security said on Tuesday. Check out these touching moments of police officers sacrificing themselves for the people and salute our heroes.

(Video source: people.cn; Edited by Zhu Yingqi and Di Jingyuan)

