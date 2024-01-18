Home>>
Witness the dazzling skills of the Nanjing Traffic Police
(People's Daily App) 16:10, January 18, 2024
Be awestruck as these officers demonstrate incredible motorcycle skills during a police open week event on January 7 in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province.
