Thursday, January 18, 2024

Witness the dazzling skills of the Nanjing Traffic Police

(People's Daily App) 16:10, January 18, 2024

Be awestruck as these officers demonstrate incredible motorcycle skills during a police open week event on January 7 in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province.

