Chinese railway police launch law enforcement campaign
(Xinhua) 16:26, January 31, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Railway police departments across China have launched a law enforcement campaign to ensure travel safety during the 2024 Spring Festival travel rush.
The campaign will see squads of railway police officers dispatched to passenger trains and train stations, with the aim of combating criminal activities that specifically target passengers, such as theft, robbery and fraud.
The campaign runs from Jan. 26, the day the travel rush began, to the end of the 2024 "two sessions," which are the annual gatherings of China's National People's Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
