High ice waterfall rescue drills in Urumqi, Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 16:16, March 06, 2024

In early March 2024, public security conducted high ice rescue drills in Urumqi, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. During one of the drills, SWAT members climbed an overhanging frozen waterfall. The drills ensure that local public security can provide safe, timely and efficient assistance to tourists encountering difficulties in ice and snow areas.

(Text compiled by Intern Lyu Murong; Video edited by Liu Haozhe)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)