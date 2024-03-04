Home>>
China's landmark deep-Earth borehole drilling exceeds 10,000 meters
(Xinhua) 14:54, March 04, 2024
URUMQI, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The drilling of a superdeep borehole in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region exceeded 10,000 meters on Monday afternoon, marking a breakthrough in the country's deep-Earth exploration.
Located in the hinterland of the Taklimakan Desert in the Tarim Basin, the "Shenditake 1" is expected to reach a designed depth of 11,100 meters upon completion. It is China's first scientific exploration borehole designed to exceed a depth of 10,000 meters.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Toddler learns Xinjiang dance moves
- Traffic police officers escort 165 students through snowy mountains to school in NW China's Xinjiang
- 5.3-magnitude quake hits Xinjiang, no casualties reported
- Xinjiang traffic police officer braves blizzard to guide cars
- This lamb's look will make you do a double take!
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.