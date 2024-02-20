This lamb's look will make you do a double take!

(People's Daily App) 16:24, February 20, 2024

A breed of sheep has gone viral for its striking resemblance to a panda after one appeared during the Spring Festival Gala show in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region over the weekend. Locals have increased their income by breeding these sheep, which people in China are calling "panda sheep."

