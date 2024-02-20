Attempts to create "forced decoupling" in Xinjiang will not succeed: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:40, February 20, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Attempts from certain political forces to create "a forced decoupling, forced unemployment and a forced return to poverty" in Xinjiang under the pretext of human rights will not succeed, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular news briefing in response to a related query.

Some German companies, including Volkswagen and BASF, are reportedly considering divesting their business interests in Xinjiang due to concerns about so-called "forced labor" and "detention camps" in the region.

Mao said that during the Munich Security Conference, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi noted that certain political forces have spread too many lies about Xinjiang and produced too much disinformation for the world, and that "forced labor" is one such example. Such lies about Xinjiang aim to cause disruption, thereby preventing China's development and revitalization, Wang also said.

Mao said that Xinjiang now enjoys social stability, economic development, ethnic unity and religious harmony, and that the rights and interests of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang are protected effectively.

"We hope relevant companies will respect the facts, distinguish right from wrong, and cherish the opportunity to invest and develop in Xinjiang," Mao said.

