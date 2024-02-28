Traffic police officers escort 165 students through snowy mountains to school in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 13:21, February 28, 2024

On Feb. 22 at the start of the school semester, a fleet of 45 vehicles carrying 165 students from four villages arrived at the central primary school in Xihexiu township, Yecheng county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region after passing through two 4,000-meter-high snow mountains in a five-hour trip.

A fleet of 45 vehicles carrying 165 students from four villages arrives at the central primary school in Xihexiu township, Yecheng county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Media convergence center of Yecheng county/Ma Jiabing)

The previous day, the township arranged snow blowers to clear snow along the way and worked with the traffic police department of Yecheng county to escort the students back to school.

There is only one winding and precipitous mountain road leading to the four villages in Xihexiu township. Located 165 kilometers away from the county seat, the township is nestled in the hinterland of the Kunlun Mountains. With an altitude of over 3,500 meters, it is surrounded by mountains, most of whose peaks are covered with snow the whole year.

A skid-steer loader clears snow on a mountain road in Xihexiu township, Yecheng county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Media convergence center of Yecheng county/Ma Jiabing)

The township has nine administrative villages scattered across mountain valleys, with the farthest village being over 200 kilometers away from the township government.

Middle school students in Xihexiu township also need to go to school in the county seat. Whenever a semester starts, the traffic police of Yecheng county will escort students to school on a 3,500-meter-high road with over 60 turnings.

Teachers help students carry their luggage at the central primary school in Xihexiu township, Yecheng county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Media convergence center of Yecheng county/Ma Jiabing)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)