Xinjiang traffic police officer braves blizzard to guide cars
(People's Daily App) 16:12, February 21, 2024
Recently, amidst a heavy blizzard in Altay, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a traffic police officer braved the wind and snow to guide the way for cars.
(Video source: Altay traffic police)
