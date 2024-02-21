Xinjiang traffic police officer braves blizzard to guide cars

(People's Daily App) 16:12, February 21, 2024

Recently, amidst a heavy blizzard in Altay, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a traffic police officer braved the wind and snow to guide the way for cars.

(Video source: Altay traffic police)

