5.3-magnitude quake hits Xinjiang, no casualties reported
(Xinhua) 10:13, February 24, 2024
URUMQI, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- No casualties have been reported so far following a 5.3-magnitude earthquake that struck Akqi County in Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 6:58 a.m. Saturday (Beijing Time), authorities said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 41.12 degrees north latitude and 78.54 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.
The epicenter is 23 km away from the county seat of Akqi, and 58 km away from the county seat of Wushi, Aksu Prefecture. Both counties strongly felt the jolt of the quake.
Local authorities confirmed that no casualties or collapsed houses were reported as of 9 a.m. Saturday.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)
