Rogue baby monkey finds comfort in the arms of Yunnan police
(People's Daily App) 15:25, February 29, 2024
In Baoshan, Yunnan Province, a resident reported finding a baby monkey inside their home. The police promptly responded and took the monkey to the local police station, where they provided it with snacks and fruits. After it had eaten and drank enough, the baby monkey peacefully fell asleep in the caring arms of the officers. The monkey has since been handed over to the appropriate authorities and will be released back into the wild once it can survive independently.
(Video Source: Yunnan Daily; Produced by Wang Ruofan)
