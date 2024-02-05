Phayre's leaf monkeys spotted in Lushi, SW China's Yunnan
|Photo captures a tender moment between a baby Phayre's leaf monkey and its parent. (Photo/Zhang Jinkang)
Recently, photography enthusiasts captured images of a group of Phayre's leaf monkeys, showcasing the unique light bluish-gray adults and six infants with golden fur, in the Gaoligong Mountain National Nature Reserve in Lushui city, southwest China's Yunnan province.
Zhang Chaojiang, one of the photographers, said he first photographed these monkeys in the same area in early 2021. In March 2022, he encountered the monkeys again, noticing the group had grown to 43 members, including two newborns.
The Phayre's leaf monkey, a species under first-class state protection in China, is known for its infants' distinctive golden fur, which gradually transitions to light bluish-gray within three to four months.
In response to the growing awareness and appreciation of these monkeys, local departments and communities have ramped up science popularization and conservation efforts in recent years. In July 2022, a special fund was allocated to the Lushui management and protection bureau to organize experts and local villagers, who serve as forest rangers, to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Phayre's leaf monkeys.
Photos
Related Stories
- Phayre's leaf monkeys eat tung tree flowers in SW China's Yunnan
- Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys seen at Yuhe area of Giant Panda National Park in NW China
- Rare golden monkeys thrive at Chinese world heritage site
- Long-nosed monkey baby meets public in Guangzhou
- In pics: Francois' leaf monkeys in SW China
- Four golden snub-nosed monkeys born in research base in central China's Hubei
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.