Four golden snub-nosed monkeys born in research base in central China's Hubei

People's Daily Online) 09:22, April 12, 2023

Four golden snub-nosed monkeys were born in the Dalongtan Golden Monkey Field Research Base in Shennongjia National Park of central China's Hubei Province earlier this month.

The golden snub-nosed monkeys which inhabit the Shennongjia National Park are a rare and endangered species endemic to China. They are under national first-class protection in China. The peak calving season of the species is between March and May.

In recent years, the total number of golden snub-nosed monkeys in Shennongjia National Park have surpassed 1,470, which represents an increase of more than 200 since 2005. Meanwhile, the habitats of the species have risen from 210 square kilometers to over 350 square kilometers.

A female golden snub-nosed monkey holds her newborn cub in her arms. (Photo/Huang Tianpeng)

