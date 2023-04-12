Four golden snub-nosed monkeys born in research base in central China's Hubei
Four golden snub-nosed monkeys were born in the Dalongtan Golden Monkey Field Research Base in Shennongjia National Park of central China's Hubei Province earlier this month.
The golden snub-nosed monkeys which inhabit the Shennongjia National Park are a rare and endangered species endemic to China. They are under national first-class protection in China. The peak calving season of the species is between March and May.
In recent years, the total number of golden snub-nosed monkeys in Shennongjia National Park have surpassed 1,470, which represents an increase of more than 200 since 2005. Meanwhile, the habitats of the species have risen from 210 square kilometers to over 350 square kilometers.
A female golden snub-nosed monkey holds her newborn cub in her arms. (Photo/Huang Tianpeng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Golden snub-nosed monkeys interact with police officers in SW China’s Sichuan
- Monkey draws nationwide attention in China for unusual look
- Two rare monkey species live in harmony atop one tree in SW China's Yunnan
- Guizhou snub-nosed monkeys seen in Fanjingshan National Nature Reserve
- Rare leaf monkeys spotted in China's Yunnan
- Photo story: guardian of Francois' leaf monkeys in Mayanghe National Nature Reserve, SW China
- In pics: Francois' leaf monkeys in Mayanghe National Nature Reserve, SW China
- Animals enjoy snow in east, central China
- China's first artificially bred black-shanked douc debuts in Guangzhou
- Chimelong Safari Park solicits names for proboscis monkey babies
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.