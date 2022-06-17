Guizhou snub-nosed monkeys seen in Fanjingshan National Nature Reserve
Guizhou snub-nosed monkeys are seen with a cub in a wildlife rescue center of Fanjingshan National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 16, 2022.
A Guizhou snub-nosed monkey cub was born on April 13 and has been raised in the wildlife rescue center of Fanjingshan National Nature Reserve.
The Guizhou snub-nosed monkey, or Guizhou golden monkey, is under top-level protection in China and is listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Among the three species of golden snub-nosed monkeys endemic to China, the Guizhou snub-nosed monkey is the one with the smallest population, the narrowest habitat, and the least ecological information. Mount Fanjingshan in northeast Guizhou is its only habitat. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
