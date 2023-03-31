Golden snub-nosed monkeys interact with police officers in SW China’s Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 15:11, March 31, 2023

Police officers feed golden snub-nosed monkeys in Baihe township, Jiuzhaigou county, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo/Hou Jie)

Police officers from the Baihe police station and the forest police brigade of the Jiuzhaigou public security bureau in Jiuzhaigou county, southwest China’s Sichuan Province came across a group of golden snub-nosed monkeys during a forest patrol in Baihe township of the county on March 26, and the monkeys had an animated encounter with police officers.

Since 2015, the Jiuzhaigou public security bureau has worked with the Baihe nature reserve to carry out campaigns to prevent poaching, illegal felling and deforestation for land reclamation.

“We launch publicity activities to raise public awareness of environmental protection, and often work with staff of conservation stations in the nature reserve to launch these campaigns, which are supported by locals and the local government,” said Pu Lei, an officer from the Baihe police station.

Thanks to these efforts, the population of golden snub-nosed monkeys in the nature reserve has risen from less than 100 to more than 1,000.

