Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys seen at Yuhe area of Giant Panda National Park in NW China

Xinhua) 10:05, October 16, 2023

Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys are seen at the Yuhe area of the Giant Panda National Park in northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 14, 2023.

Between April and May this year, 11 monkey cubs had been born at the Yuhe area of the Giant Panda National Park. (Xinhua/Zhang Xinxin)

