In pics: Francois' leaf monkeys in SW China
This photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows a Francois' leaf monkey in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
GUIYANG, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Francois' leaf monkeys, also known as Francois' langurs, is one of China's most endangered wild animals and is under top national-level protection. It is also one of the endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list.
The species are found in China's Guangxi, Guizhou and Chongqing.
Thanks to a series of ecological restoration and protection measures, the number of Francois' langurs in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve has been increasing in recent years.
A Francois' leaf monkey is seen with a cub in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China, April 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Francois' leaf monkeys and a cub are seen in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China, May 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This photo taken on April 30, 2023 shows a Francois' leaf monkey cub in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Francois' leaf monkeys and a cub are seen in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China, May 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A Francois' leaf monkey is seen with a cub in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China, April 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A Francois' leaf monkey is seen with a cub in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China, May 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
A Francois' leaf monkey is seen with a cub in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China, May 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
This photo taken on April 30, 2023 shows a Francois' leaf monkey cub in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Four golden snub-nosed monkeys born in research base in central China's Hubei
- Golden snub-nosed monkeys interact with police officers in SW China’s Sichuan
- Monkey draws nationwide attention in China for unusual look
- Two rare monkey species live in harmony atop one tree in SW China's Yunnan
- Guizhou snub-nosed monkeys seen in Fanjingshan National Nature Reserve
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.