In pics: Francois' leaf monkeys in SW China

Xinhua) 08:41, May 04, 2023

This photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows a Francois' leaf monkey in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

GUIYANG, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Francois' leaf monkeys, also known as Francois' langurs, is one of China's most endangered wild animals and is under top national-level protection. It is also one of the endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list.

The species are found in China's Guangxi, Guizhou and Chongqing.

Thanks to a series of ecological restoration and protection measures, the number of Francois' langurs in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve has been increasing in recent years.

A Francois' leaf monkey is seen with a cub in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China, April 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Francois' leaf monkeys and a cub are seen in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China, May 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken on April 30, 2023 shows a Francois' leaf monkey cub in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Francois' leaf monkeys and a cub are seen in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China, May 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A Francois' leaf monkey is seen with a cub in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China, April 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A Francois' leaf monkey is seen with a cub in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China, May 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A Francois' leaf monkey is seen with a cub in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China, May 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This photo taken on April 30, 2023 shows a Francois' leaf monkey cub in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

