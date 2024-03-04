Incredible ice formations on Sayram Lake in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 14:45, March 04, 2024

Clear ice is raised above the lake surface under the blue sky on Sayram Lake, the largest alpine lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Dai Yuanjian)

Multiple ice chunks scatter on the lake surface under the blue sky on Sayram Lake, the largest alpine lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Dai Yuanjian)

Multiple ice chunks scatter on the lake surface under the blue sky on Sayram Lake, the largest alpine lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Dai Yuanjian)

Multiple ice chunks scatter on the lake surface under the blue sky on Sayram Lake, the largest alpine lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Dai Yuanjian)

Multiple ice chunks scatter on the lake surface under the blue sky on Sayram Lake, the largest alpine lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Dai Yuanjian)

Multiple ice chunks scatter on the lake surface under the blue sky on Sayram Lake, the largest alpine lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Dai Yuanjian)

Multiple ice chunks scatter on the lake surface under the blue sky on Sayram Lake, the largest alpine lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Dai Yuanjian)

Multiple ice chunks scatter on the lake surface under the blue sky on Sayram Lake, the largest alpine lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Dai Yuanjian)

Multiple ice chunks scatter on the lake surface under the blue sky on Sayram Lake, the largest alpine lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Dai Yuanjian)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)