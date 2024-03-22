Home>>
Mesmerizing cherry blossoms illuminate SW China's Yunnan
Over 4,000 mu (about 267 hectares) of cherry trees have bloomed in a cherry valley in Yiliang county, Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.
From above, the valley is a breathtaking tapestry of colorful cherry blossoms, their fragrance enhancing the scenic beauty of spring.
The cherry valley, with over 370,000 trees spanning more than 60 varieties, stands as Yunnan's largest cherry tree cultivation area.
