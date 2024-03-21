Languages

Archive

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Home>>

Trending in China | Canola flowers paint the arrival of spring

(People's Daily App) 16:45, March 21, 2024

Recently, many fields and villages in China have been experiencing a brilliant change: the entire landscape is adorned with vibrant yellow canola flowers, symbolizing the arrival of spring.

(Video Source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories